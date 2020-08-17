Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 14-16, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Peter Alan Johann, 43 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Nelson Lamont Conner, 33 — assault and battery third degree commitment, domestic violence third degree commitment, malicious injury to animals, personal property valued at $2,000

Tammy Nicole Wilson, 37 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense

Christopher Shawn Nicholson, 39 — forgery less than $10,000 general sessions court bench warrant

Travis Edward Spears, 44 — burglary first degree general sessions court bench warrant

Douglas Glenn Bledsoe, 38 — domestic violence second degree bondsman off bond two counts

Zachary Stuart Kendrick, 25 — domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person

Amahad Deshawn Darnes, 19 — unlawful carrying of pistol

Adam Robert Ruble, 24 — failure to appear and pay family court bench warrant

Edward Lamar Moyer, 51 — violation of city ordinance disorderly conduct

Anthony Joshua Moxley, 33 — domestic violence second degree

Cody Dale Wooten, 34 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Emma Gene Victoria Mace, 19 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Roman Zipenco Monne, 43 — DUI per se/driving under unlawful alcohol content .16 or more first offense

Linzer JP Grant III, 29 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Brandon Wayne Bowden, 30 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department

Vernon Jorod Ryans Sr., 56 — hold for Jackson Police Department, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Tyquan Devon Johnson, 18 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, burglary (non-violent) second degree two counts, malicious injury to animal or personal property injury valued at $2,000, malicious injury to tree or house, trespass upon real property

Yolanda Shawna Dicks, 32 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $2,000 or less

Timothy Wayne Osborne, 53 — armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon

Robert Laverne Pounds Jr., 35 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Ernest Walton Salters, 39 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense

Troy Austin Cope, 26 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Ricky Earl Blackwell, 48 — manufacture, distribute, possess other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense two counts, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Mary Alice Paige Miller, 57 — domestic violence second degree

Sherri Randall Smith, 52 — public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request municipal court bench warrant

Perry Edward Hallman, 41 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense

Zebulon Hugh Oglesby, 26 — custody order pending/transport of child under 16 years old not returned within

Orlando Antonio Martin, 37 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, public disorderly conduct, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken

Tyson Dominick Abney, 39 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol

Justin Nathaniel Hite, 41 — possession of cocaine first offense, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense

Amy Genelle Boyd, 44 — public disorderly conduct, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams of less of hash first offense

Tyquan Devon Johnson, 18 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department

Chelsea Marie Hobbs, 24 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel, lubricants are stored, grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense

Darren Wayne Kent Jr., 28 — federally chartered or insured financial institution crime two counts, forgery less than $10,000

Kristopher Caine Sheppard, 18 — hit and run duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury

Richard John Hickox, 55 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, violation of city ordinance failure to comply, disorderly conduct/gross intoxication, pointing and presenting firearms at a person

Tags