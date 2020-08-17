These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 14-16, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Peter Alan Johann, 43 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Nelson Lamont Conner, 33 — assault and battery third degree commitment, domestic violence third degree commitment, malicious injury to animals, personal property valued at $2,000
Tammy Nicole Wilson, 37 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense
Christopher Shawn Nicholson, 39 — forgery less than $10,000 general sessions court bench warrant
Travis Edward Spears, 44 — burglary first degree general sessions court bench warrant
Douglas Glenn Bledsoe, 38 — domestic violence second degree bondsman off bond two counts
Zachary Stuart Kendrick, 25 — domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person
Amahad Deshawn Darnes, 19 — unlawful carrying of pistol
Adam Robert Ruble, 24 — failure to appear and pay family court bench warrant
Edward Lamar Moyer, 51 — violation of city ordinance disorderly conduct
Anthony Joshua Moxley, 33 — domestic violence second degree
Cody Dale Wooten, 34 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Emma Gene Victoria Mace, 19 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Roman Zipenco Monne, 43 — DUI per se/driving under unlawful alcohol content .16 or more first offense
Linzer JP Grant III, 29 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Brandon Wayne Bowden, 30 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
Vernon Jorod Ryans Sr., 56 — hold for Jackson Police Department, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Tyquan Devon Johnson, 18 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, burglary (non-violent) second degree two counts, malicious injury to animal or personal property injury valued at $2,000, malicious injury to tree or house, trespass upon real property
Yolanda Shawna Dicks, 32 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $2,000 or less
Timothy Wayne Osborne, 53 — armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Robert Laverne Pounds Jr., 35 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Ernest Walton Salters, 39 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense
Troy Austin Cope, 26 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Ricky Earl Blackwell, 48 — manufacture, distribute, possess other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense two counts, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Mary Alice Paige Miller, 57 — domestic violence second degree
Sherri Randall Smith, 52 — public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request municipal court bench warrant
Perry Edward Hallman, 41 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Zebulon Hugh Oglesby, 26 — custody order pending/transport of child under 16 years old not returned within
Orlando Antonio Martin, 37 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, public disorderly conduct, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Tyson Dominick Abney, 39 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Justin Nathaniel Hite, 41 — possession of cocaine first offense, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Amy Genelle Boyd, 44 — public disorderly conduct, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams of less of hash first offense
Tyquan Devon Johnson, 18 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
Chelsea Marie Hobbs, 24 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel, lubricants are stored, grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense
Darren Wayne Kent Jr., 28 — federally chartered or insured financial institution crime two counts, forgery less than $10,000
Kristopher Caine Sheppard, 18 — hit and run duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury
Richard John Hickox, 55 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, violation of city ordinance failure to comply, disorderly conduct/gross intoxication, pointing and presenting firearms at a person