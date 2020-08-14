These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 13, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Peter Alan Johann 43 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status two counts, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense two counts, reckless driving, operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate, assault, beat or wound police officer serving process or while resisting, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation second offense
Wynette Monae Johnston, 40 — public disorderly conduct
Juan Garcia-Garcia, 24 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, hit and run duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury
Patrick David Esparza, 20 — public disorderly conduct
Sheronda Dionne Fuller, 44 — domestic violence third degree
Allison Marie Riggs, 26 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Susan Lynn Willing, 58 — malicious injury to animals, personal property
Dalton O'Neal Barrett, 24 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense
Leann Elizabeth Barziloski, 39 — public disorderly conduct
Roberto Ayala Figueroa, 54 — hold for Richmond County Sheriff's Office per National Crime Information Center hit
William Henry Dyches Jr., 52 — malicious injury to tree, house/trespass upon real property
Crystal Louise Leopard Conaway, 32 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Jahlir Damek Johnson, 18 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more
Bruce Tyler Patterson, 25 — domestic violence second degree
Quintin Israel Watts, 47 — violation of city ordinance/disobeying lawful orders of police, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants
Jason Tyrone Williams, 42 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Christian Tyler Fincher, 24 — trespassing/entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Shakemea Hhannerrikka Jones, 26 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, following vehicle too closely, driving without a license first offense
Douglas Glenn Bledsoe, 38 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant