Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 11, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Elike Ronadalo Jackson, 37 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Clyde Lynn Robinson Jr., 20 — unlawful to disseminate obscene material to a person under 18 years of age, criminal solicitation of a minor

Casey Lynn Switzer, 41 — shoplifting bench warrant, contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)

Denise Terrell Carter, 44 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Keasen Rhaheem Freeman, 22 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Jerry Nicholas Carver, 37 — domestic violence second degree

Michael Lewis Richardson, 32 — public disorderly conduct

Daryl Lynn Scott, 48 — forgery no dollar amount involved

Martin Jose Chavez Jr., 19 — assault and battery third degree three counts

Antonio Ashton Crawford, 23 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Antonio Demetrius Jones, 18 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less

Brittany Ann Cliett, 36 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Shawn Joshua Senters, 35 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense

Joseph Donald Doyle Jr., 57 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Marilyn Jane Greenwood, 35 — nonregistered vehicle/failure to register or false statement, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense

Steven Keith Thurmond, 37 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

