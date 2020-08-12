These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 11, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Elike Ronadalo Jackson, 37 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Clyde Lynn Robinson Jr., 20 — unlawful to disseminate obscene material to a person under 18 years of age, criminal solicitation of a minor
Casey Lynn Switzer, 41 — shoplifting bench warrant, contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)
Denise Terrell Carter, 44 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Keasen Rhaheem Freeman, 22 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Jerry Nicholas Carver, 37 — domestic violence second degree
Michael Lewis Richardson, 32 — public disorderly conduct
Daryl Lynn Scott, 48 — forgery no dollar amount involved
Martin Jose Chavez Jr., 19 — assault and battery third degree three counts
Antonio Ashton Crawford, 23 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Antonio Demetrius Jones, 18 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Brittany Ann Cliett, 36 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Shawn Joshua Senters, 35 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Joseph Donald Doyle Jr., 57 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Marilyn Jane Greenwood, 35 — nonregistered vehicle/failure to register or false statement, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Steven Keith Thurmond, 37 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program