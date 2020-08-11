These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 10, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jeffrey Jamison, 55 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Monica Nicole Derrick, 37 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
Chandler Benjamin Smith, 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
Christopher Wilson Scott, 40 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value $2,000
Travis William Crowell, 22 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Peggy Williams Patterson, 56 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense
Douglas Demond Furtick, 30 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams
Carrie Ann Key, 37 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond
Anton Javier Jones, 41 — failure to pay family court bench warrant, failure to pay and comply family court bench warrant
Gabriel Alexis Murphy, 23 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Shyanna Rose Hartless, 35 — assault and battery third degree, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Stephon George Bright, 30 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Robert Edward Raimondi, 29 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Devin Jeanine Black, 27 — awaiting warrant from Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Shirley Kirkland Costello, 59 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Jeremy Jacob Grey, 26 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request