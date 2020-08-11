Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 10, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Jeffrey Jamison, 55 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Monica Nicole Derrick, 37 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant

Chandler Benjamin Smith, 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant

Christopher Wilson Scott, 40 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value $2,000

Travis William Crowell, 22 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Peggy Williams Patterson, 56 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense

Douglas Demond Furtick, 30 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams

Carrie Ann Key, 37 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond

Anton Javier Jones, 41 — failure to pay family court bench warrant, failure to pay and comply family court bench warrant

Gabriel Alexis Murphy, 23 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Shyanna Rose Hartless, 35 — assault and battery third degree, shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Stephon George Bright, 30 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Robert Edward Raimondi, 29 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Devin Jeanine Black, 27 — awaiting warrant from Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Shirley Kirkland Costello, 59 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Jeremy Jacob Grey, 26 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Tags