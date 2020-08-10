Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 7-10, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Desmond Lashawn Curry, 19 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Jermaine Demari Dixon, 18 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Marcus Alonzo Reed, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense

Jonathan Boyd Corbin, 35 — public disorderly conduct

Clayton Lane Dean, 50 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense

Shonitta Barnes, 44 — violation of city ordinance failure to comply, public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Damarius Sequan Jamison, 24 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000, assault and battery second degree

Desiree Lynette Pierce, 54 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)

Ieshia Shuwanda Roberts, 30 — violation of city ordinance discharge a firearm in the city, unlawful carrying of a pistol, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

Jacky Alan Blackwood, 38 — obtain signature or property under false pretenses $2,000 or less

Susan Lynn Willing, 58 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Quiandra Camilla Taylor, 32 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Kelly Anne Clark, 45 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense

Tyrik Gerard Bright, 39 — public disorderly conduct municipal court bench warrant

April Marie Anderson, 35 — failure to appear and pay family court bench warrant, shoplifting $2,000 or less

Michael Gary Pace, 36 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Jose Jimenez Martinez, 42 — driving without a license first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Shatoria Me’shante Lee, 29 — assault and battery third degree

Leann Elizabeth Barziloski, 39 — public disorderly conduct

Michael Solich, 25 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Patrick Mew, 47 — domestic violence third degree

Latisha Monique Jenkins, 35 — felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury three counts

Jason Wade Taylor, 46 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, public disorderly conduct

Bernadette Karima Bash, 25 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

James Brian Hutt, 49 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense

Rayvis Demitrus Neubia, 19 — public disorderly conduct

Christopher Dewayne Brown, 41 — failure to appear and pay family court bench warrant

Treshaun Marquise Brown, 24 — assault and battery third degree

Mario Tavares Mozone, 38 — domestic violence second degree

Darrelle Denard Wheeler, 32 — financial transaction card fraud $500 or less in six-month period, financial transaction card theft

Carrie Ann Key, 37 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program bondsman off bond, hold for EM

David Shane Pulley, 24 — violation of city ordinance public intoxication, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant

Delilah Renee Dederscheck, 44 — domestic violence third degree

William Campbell Boyd III, 45 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Brandon Markare Watkins, 29 — domestic violence third degree

John Stanley Jennings, 49 — shoplifting $2,000 or less two counts

Denise Terrell Carter, 44 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)

Latoya Leigh Dixon, 32 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Jennifer Marie Robin Kennedy, 39 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Steven Tylor Hill, 29 — domestic violence third degree

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 10, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Jeffrey Jamison, 55 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Monica Nicole Derrick, 37 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant

Chandler Benjamin Smith, 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant

Christopher Wilson Scott, 40 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value $2,000

Travis William Crowell, 22 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Peggy Williams Patterson, 56 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense

Douglas Demond Furtick, 30 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams

Carrie Ann Key, 37 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond

Anton Javier Jones, 41 — failure to pay family court bench warrant, failure to pay and comply family court bench warrant

Gabriel Alexis Murphy, 23 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Shyanna Rose Hartless, 35 — assault and battery third degree, shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Stephon George Bright, 30 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Robert Edward Raimondi, 29 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Devin Jeanine Black, 27 — awaiting warrant from Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Shirley Kirkland Costello, 59 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Jeremy Jacob Grey, 26 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Tags