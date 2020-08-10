These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 7-9, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Desmond Lashawn Curry, 19 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Jermaine Demari Dixon, 18 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Marcus Alonzo Reed, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Jonathan Boyd Corbin, 35 — public disorderly conduct
Clayton Lane Dean, 50 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Shonitta Barnes, 44 — violation of city ordinance failure to comply, public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Damarius Sequan Jamison, 24 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000, assault and battery second degree
Desiree Lynette Pierce, 54 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Ieshia Shuwanda Roberts, 30 — violation of city ordinance discharge a firearm in the city, unlawful carrying of a pistol, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Jacky Alan Blackwood, 38 — obtain signature or property under false pretenses $2,000 or less
Susan Lynn Willing, 58 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Quiandra Camilla Taylor, 32 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Kelly Anne Clark, 45 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Tyrik Gerard Bright, 39 — public disorderly conduct municipal court bench warrant
April Marie Anderson, 35 — failure to appear and pay family court bench warrant, shoplifting $2,000 or less
Michael Gary Pace, 36 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Jose Jimenez Martinez, 42 — driving without a license first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Shatoria Me’shante Lee, 29 — assault and battery third degree
Leann Elizabeth Barziloski, 39 — public disorderly conduct
Michael Solich, 25 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Patrick Mew, 47 — domestic violence third degree
Latisha Monique Jenkins, 35 — felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury three counts
Jason Wade Taylor, 46 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, public disorderly conduct
Bernadette Karima Bash, 25 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
James Brian Hutt, 49 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense
Rayvis Demitrus Neubia, 19 — public disorderly conduct
Christopher Dewayne Brown, 41 — failure to appear and pay family court bench warrant
Treshaun Marquise Brown, 24 — assault and battery third degree
Mario Tavares Mozone, 38 — domestic violence second degree
Darrelle Denard Wheeler, 32 — financial transaction card fraud $500 or less in six-month period, financial transaction card theft
Carrie Ann Key, 37 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program bondsman off bond, hold for EM
David Shane Pulley, 24 — violation of city ordinance public intoxication, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant
Delilah Renee Dederscheck, 44 — domestic violence third degree
William Campbell Boyd III, 45 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Brandon Markare Watkins, 29 — domestic violence third degree
John Stanley Jennings, 49 — shoplifting $2,000 or less two counts
Denise Terrell Carter, 44 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Latoya Leigh Dixon, 32 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Jennifer Marie Robin Kennedy, 39 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Steven Tylor Hill, 29 — domestic violence third degree