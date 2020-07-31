These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 30, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Kessler Laron Gunter, 48 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death second or subsequent offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Kevin Scott Proctor, 39 — domestic violence third degree
Cory Ann Hite, 30 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Craig Raymond Floyd, 55 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine (excludes manufacturing meth) first offense
Skyler Keith Wright, 24 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Timothy Maurice Ross, 41 — domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Justin Nathaniel Hite, 41 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Timothy Austin Taylor, 28 — receiving stolen goods value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Willie Thomas Garrett Jr., 20 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Steven Turner, 51 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Nicholas Chase Corbin, 29 — felony driving under the influence great bodily injury results
Alejandro Palomares-Alvarado, 43 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 400 grams or more (felony 25 years to 30 years), giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
Marion Lonnelle Pope, 36 — common law robbery/strong arm robbery, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000 two counts
Abby Lauren Lowe, 31 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less two counts bondsman off bond
Vicky Lee Fuller, 45 — assault and battery third degree
Rebecca Sue Senterfeit, 42 — assault and battery third degree
Kelsey Dawn Perkins, 26 — assault and battery third degree
Sierra Rose Mitchum, 21 — assault and battery third degree
Michael Scott Smith, 36 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Patricia Michelle Lewis, 37 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less