Getting rid of televisions, computers, printers and other electronics has been more difficult lately for local residents.
That’s because Aiken County’s solid waste convenience centers haven’t been accepting such items since early June.
But people should be able to resume dropping off their e-waste for disposal soon, said Aiken County Deputy Administrator Brian Sanders earlier this week.
During its meeting Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center, County Council unanimously approved a resolution to hire a new contractor, Powerhouse Recycling Inc. of Salisbury, North Carolina, to haul away and recycle e-waste.
According to the resolution, “a sudden work stoppage by the former vendor,” Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions of Salley, left the county with no way to dispose of e-waste.
“Unfortunately, the days the vendor said it would take to get back to being operational became weeks,” Sanders said, “so we moved forward with a procurement to get another vendor and resolve this issue.”
The county’s convenience centers should be able to start accepting e-waste again “by the end of the month, roughly,” Sanders said. “That will give us time to get the contract in place and for them (Powerhouse Recycling) to bring us a semi trailer (to hold the waste).”
The county’s procedure for handling the e-waste once it has been received also will change.
“With the former vendor, their contract called for us to truck our bins to the vendor’s single facility, where the vendor cleared our bins,” Sanders said.
Under the contract with the new vendor, he continued, “we will still truck our bins to one single site, albeit to the county’s warehousing facility. The county now will clear the bins and then sort and palletize the material. The new vendor will then truck the material to their facility in Salisbury, North Carolina.”
The county received six bids from contractors to provide e-waste disposal services.
Powerhouse Recycling’s offer was $48,592 annually, based on the county’s e-waste volume for past years.
The contract with the county is for one year and is renewable for four optional one-year terms.
The county’s estimated additional cost for the labor to clear the bins and sort and palletize the e-waste is $26,000, Sanders said.
With that amount included, the total expense for the county should be around $74,592 annually.
He reported that the former vendor submitted a bid of $101,122.80, but it was deemed unresponsive because the application “was completed incorrectly."