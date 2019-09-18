The Aiken County Planning Commission is scheduled to consider an issue involving the construction of a new Burger King near Beech Island on Thursday.
According to the agenda for the panel’s meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. at the Aiken County Government Center, the fast food restaurant would be located on Beech Island Avenue.
Aiken County property records show that the 1.04-acre site is at the intersection of Beech Island Avenue and S.C. Highway 125, which also is known as Atomic Road.
Michael Birnbrey of Atlanta is seeking a variance because of an Aiken County ordinance that states, “Minor and collector streets and driveways shall not intersect with a major thoroughfare … at intervals of less than three hundred (300) feet.”
Birnbrey wrote in his application to the Aiken County Planning and Development Department that if the ordinance were upheld “there would be no curb cuts allowed for the property, thus deeming it undevelopable in its current condition.”
Other items on the agenda for the Planning Commission’s meeting include a request for a zoning change for 31.20 acres on Williston Road in the New Ellenton area.
The current zoning is Urban Development (UD) and Residential Single-Family Conservation (RC).
The applicant, B&K Grading and Paving, wants all the property to be zoned UD and plans to put a garage for truck repairs there.
Another item on the meeting’s agenda involves a proposed apartment complex on Jefferson Davis Highway in Graniteville near Aiken Technical College.
During its July meeting, the Planning Commission tabled the requests for site plan approval and a variance.
Earlier this week, Assistant County Administrator and Chief Development Officer Joel Duke said the Planning Commission probably wouldn’t be taking any action during Thursday’s meeting.
“The commission is waiting on additional information,” Duke explained. “We do not expect to have that information before Thursday’s meeting. We expect that it will be dealt with in October.”
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.
The Planning Commission will meet in the Sandlapper Room.