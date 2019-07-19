A proposed apartment complex on Jefferson Davis Highway in Graniteville is facing another delay in the process that must be completed before development can proceed.
During a meeting Thursday, the Aiken County Planning Commission decided to table requests for site plan approval and a variance.
The vote was 4-2.
Panel members Debra Larke and Grace Vance were absent from the meeting.
Planning Commission Chairman Dennis Gmerek didn’t vote.
The action was taken after the panel learned that a public notice about the proposed complex didn’t include some important information.
“Any time there is an application for a variance, the ordinance requires that it be specifically advertised by posting a newspaper advertisement,” said County Attorney Jim Holly.
Based on information provided by Joel Duke, assistant administrator and chief financial officer for the county, Holly said, “only the major land development approval was in the public notice, not the issue of the variance, so the public would not have known about it.”
During the Planning Commission’s May meeting, a representative of Arbor Engineering Inc., a Greenville firm involved in the project, formally withdrew the site plan and the request for a variance after some members of the Planning Commission expressed concerns.
They criticized the complex’s name, The Palisades at Aiken, because they thought it would create confusion due to the apartments’ actual location in Graniteville.
As for the variance request, Arbor Engineering’s Austin Allen told the Planning Commission that he was seeking the use of Climbing Rose Boulevard as a secondary access to and from Jefferson Davis for The Palisades.
County officials consider Climbing Rose to be a private driveway, and under the county’s Code of Ordinances, such driveways can only provide access for two lots, hence the need for a variance.
Gmerek indicated there would be a problem in granting the variance after Allen said he hadn’t yet sought permission from the owner of the property where Climbing Rose is located for future residents of The Palisades to use the private driveway.
Prior to Thursday’s meeting, the site plan and variance request were resubmitted. The complex had a new name, The Palisades at Langley Pond, and Allen provided evidence that The Palisades would have “deeded access” to Climbing Rose.
The apartment complex would have 10 three-story buildings, with a total of 270 units, on approximately 19 acres near Aiken Technical College.
In addition Thursday, the Planning Commission approved, with contingencies, a preliminary plat for The Summitt II at Flat Rock residential development. It would be on Geranium Street in Graniteville and have 105 lots on 16.7 acres.
The applicant was Sage Mill Residential Ltd.
Hass & Hilderbrand Inc. is the project’s engineer.
Planning Commission member Denise Fulmer recused herself from the vote.
The Planning Commission also approved the development of a mobile home park in an 11.37-acre area of Wagener that includes Amarius Lane and Cougar Drive.
A contingency of that approval was a requirement that the applicant, Artis Seawright of Wagener, install a screen around at least three sides of a dumpster on the property` within 90 days.