The Aiken County Planning Commission voted Thursday to table a request to build a wireless telecommunication tower in the Salley/Perry area.
During the panel’s meeting at the Aiken County Government Center, there was a public hearing concerning the request. It included a presentation about the proposed structure by Michael Sanchez and Michael Nicosia of Tower Engineering Professionals.
Afterward, nobody spoke in support of or against the tower.
Planning Commission member Jet Beckum made the motion to table the request, saying he wanted more information.
Plans call for a 305-foot-tall self-support tower to be built on 106.58 acres of land at 359 Clarence T. Whetstone Highway.
CitySwitch, which is based in Atlanta would be the owner of the tower. AT&T would be the anchor tenant.
Aiken County’s Code of Ordinances requires an applicant for a wireless telecommunication tower project to be a “wireless service provider or agent.”
To satisfy that requirement, Assistant County Administrator Joel Duke told Planning Commission that more documentation is needed about AT&T and CitySwitch’s business relationship.
“The wireless service provider, in this case would be AT&T,” Duke said. “We have explained the situation to CitySwitch. On the tower, they have a lease agreement with AT&T, but our ordinance requires that the applicant actually be AT&T.
“We have asked for and CitySwitch is in the process of trying to provide us with documents that show adequately that AT&T and CitySwitch essentially have the same responsibility to the county, that they are basically one and the same based on that agreement.”
Duke, who also is the county’s chief planning officer, recommended to Planning Commission that it make providing the documentation a condition for the approval of the tower’s construction, but the panel decided instead to postpone consideration of the request.