A proposed apartment complex on Jefferson Davis Highway in Graniteville is on the agenda for the Aiken County Planning Commission’s 6 p.m. meeting Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center.
The panel has discussed various issues involving the project, including access to and from Jefferson Davis, at previous meetings.
The applicant is Arbor Engineering of Greenville.
Plans for the Palisades at Langley Pond call for 10 apartment units, clubhouse space and six parking garages.
Arbor Engineering provided a traffic impact analysis to the Aiken County Planning and Development Commission in September.
In addition, according to a memorandum from Joel Duke to the Planning Commission, there has been a review of the analysis and intersection design done by a third party retained by the county.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.
Other items on the meeting’s agenda include a preliminary plat approval request for the Highland Hills Section 2 subdivision in Graniteville and request from SRP Federal Credit Union for a project on Bettis Academy Road in Graniteville.
There would be 79 lots on 114.8 acres in the Highland Hills Section 2 subdivision on Carmine Avenue, according to the agenda.
Two items related to additional development in the Trolley Run Station community on Aiken’s west side near Graniteville also are on the agenda.
One is a request to change the zoning for 52.09 acres from Rural Development (RUD) to Planned Use District (PUD) Type B.
The applicant is Sage Mill Residential Ltd.
The Planning Commission will meet in the Sandlapper Room, which is on the Government Center’s first floor.
There will be a 5:30 p.m. work session prior to the meeting in the Sandlapper Room.