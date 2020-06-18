A decision by Aiken County Planning Commission on Thursday night will pave the way for the construction of a large patio home development called The Islands near the Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s plant in the Beech Island area.
During its meeting at the Aiken County Government Center, the panel voted unanimously to give preliminary plat approval to the applicant, JBH Construction Inc.
The vote was 5-0.
Five of the Planning Commission’s eight current members were physically present and one participated via telephone.
Grace Vance and Denise Fulmer were absent.
Ron Wood retired recently from the panel.
Chairman Dennis Gmerek didn’t cast any votes Thursday.
Plans call for the patio development to be located on property on Sheraton Drive South. There will be 218 lots on the 61.72-acre site.
The engineer for the project is Blue Water Civil Design.
In other action, the Planning Commission voted 4-1 to approve the construction of a wireless telecommunication tower on a 60.20-acre site in Wagener.
The location is between Wagener Road and Railroad Avenue, and the property’s address is 317 Park St., according to Aiken County land records.
Jonathan Leverett of Metro Site Fabricators represented the applicant, AT&T at the meeting.
He said the 295-foot-tall self-support tower would help first responders strengthen their communications network in addition to allowing AT&T to provide customers with better service.
During a public hearing, Albert Sprague spoke against the tower’s construction. He expressed several concerns, including what would happen if it fell, its negative effect on wildlife because of the loss of vegetation its construction would cause and what he believed would be a negative effect on nearby property values.
Jet Beckum was the lone Planning Commission member who opposed the tower’s construction.
In addition Thursday, the panel voted 5-0 to change the name of a portion of Ligons Road in northern Aiken County to Easter Branch Lane.
The applicant was the Aiken County Planning and Development Department, acting on behalf of Lydia H. Dane.
During its May meeting, the Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend to Aiken County Council that it deny a request for a zoning change for 20.16 acres on Rainbow Falls Road in Graniteville.
The applicant was Jamie Mayson.
He wanted the zoning to be changed from Residential Multi-family Development to Rural Development so that a recreational vehicle park could be built.
During County Council’s meeting June 16, the panel voted 8-1 against approving the first reading of an ordinance that would have changed the zoning.