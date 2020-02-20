In a close decision, the Aiken County Planning Commission approved Thursday night a variance that will pave the way for the construction of the first Dollar Tree discount store in Graniteville.
The vote was 3-2.
Liz Stewart, Denise Fulmer and Mitch Mitchell were in favor of the variance request, and Jet Beckum and Ron Wood opposed it.
Vice Chairman Grace Vance, who was the acting chairman in the absence of Dennis Gmerek, didn’t vote.
William Harris Jr. recused himself.
Terri Turner wasn’t present at the panel’s meeting, which was held at the Aiken County Government Center.
Plans call for the Dollar Tree to be built on Bettis Academy Road, just north of the Bettis Academy/Ascauga Lake Road intersection.
The applicant, WTC of Graniteville LLC, was seeking a variance from the county’s requirement for the distance between driveways.
On a road considered a major thoroughfare, such as Bettis Academy, the separation between driveway curb cuts should be no less than 300 feet.
WTC of Graniteville asked for a distance of 192 feet.
Joel Duke, an assistant county administrator and the county’s chief planning officer, told the Planning Commission prior to its vote that the South Carolina Department of Transportation, or SCDOT, previously had given its approval to an “additional curb cut (that didn’t meet the county’s requirement)” on the property during negotiations with the applicant for a right of way acquisition deal.
Bettis Academy is not a county-maintained road. It is maintained by SCDOT, so that government agency has “ultimate approval over access points,” Duke said.
“In this case,” he explained, “we recommended to the applicant that they come before this board (the Planning Commission) and formally request a variance so that there is no discrepancy as to whether or not it is allowed.
“This is not ideal,” Duke concluded, “but it is sort of at DOT’s discretion as to where this access is. We do continue to work with DOT to make sure access management is a priority, and they seem to agree with that and work with us at other locations.”
Tilden Hilderbrand of Hass & Hilderbrand Inc. in Aiken represented WTC of Graniteville at the Planning Commission meeting.
WTC of Graniteville is an entity associated with local entrepreneur and developer Weldon Wyatt and his son, Tom.
Before voting against the variance request, Beckum said he had looked at the 3.12-acre property’s location and “if they put a building in there and they have any traffic in there that amounts to anything, it is going to be a very dangerous place.”
He described that area of Bettis Academy as “packed together and not very well organized.”
Stewart made the motion to approve the variance request, saying she favored it because she wanted the Planning Commission’s stance to “be in compliance with the DOT approval of this driveway, so it does not cause the owner or the county any problems in the future.”
In other action, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend to Aiken County Council a zoning change for five parcels of land on Medwell Hill Road from Residential Single-Family Conservation and Urban Development to Agricultural Preservation.
The property totals 51.84 acres and is located between Aiken and New Ellenton.
The applicant was Charles Hill.
In another zoning matter, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to postpone until its March meeting a request from Juan Silva to change the designation for 84.12 acres near Columbia Highway North outside of Aiken from Urban Development to Rural Development.
The property is made up of three tracts.
A public hearing on the proposed construction of wireless telecommunication tower in the Salley area was scheduled for Thursday’s meeting. But Duke said AT&T had withdrawn its request to build a 300-foot-tall self-support structure on Clarence T. Whetstone Highway.