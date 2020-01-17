The proposed site for a wireless telecommunications tower in Graniteville received approval from the Aiken County Planning Commission on Thursday night.
The vote was 7-1, with Jet Beckum dissenting, during the panel’s meeting at the Aiken County Government Center.
Planning Commission Chairman Dennis Gmerek didn’t vote.
The applicant was Verizon Wireless.
The Planning Commission approved the tower’s location “with the contingency that all stormwater management requirements be met,” said Joel Duke, an assistant county administrator who also is the county’s chief development officer.
The 150-foot-tall monopole tower will be built on a 10-acre piece of property on Jasmine Drive. It will be located in the northwest corner of the tract.
Also on the meeting’s agenda was a request for the approval of a proposed site for a wireless telecommunictions tower near Perry and Salley.
The Planning Commission tabled it because additional documents required by the county’s Code of Ordinances needed to be submitted, Duke said.
The applicant was AT&T.
Plans call for a 300-foot-tall self-supporting tower to be constructed on a 106.58-acre tract on Clarence T. Whetstone Highway.
The property is close to the intersection of Whetstone Highway and John Nunn Highway.