A request to construct a wireless telecommunication tower in the Wagener area is on the agenda for the Aiken County Planning Commission’s 6 p.m. meeting Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center.
The applicant is AT&T.
The 295-foot-tall self-support tower would be built in the northwest corner of a 60.20-acre parcel of land between Wagener Road and Railroad Avenue.
The address is 317 Park St.
Also on the agenda is a request for a preliminary plat approval for a residential development project called The Islands.
Plans call for 218 lots on 61.72 acres on Sheraton Drive South in the Beech Island area.
The applicant is JBH Construction Inc., and the engineer is Blue Water Civil Design.
In addition, the Planning Commission is scheduled to consider a request to change the name of a private road in the northern part of Aiken County from Ligons Road to Easter Branch Lane.
The applicant is the Aiken County Planning and Development Department, acting on behalf of Lydia H. Dane.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.
The Planning Commission will meet in the Sandlapper Room, which is on the first floor of the Government Center.