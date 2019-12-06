Aiken County won’t be participating in a national class action lawsuit that is seeking compensation for damage caused by the opioid crisis.
During its meeting Nov. 19, County Council unanimously approved a consent agenda that included a resolution to opt out of the National Prescription Opiate Litigation.
A federal judge in Ohio is overseeing that suit, which claims that manufacturers of prescription opioids “grossly misrepresented” the risks of long-term use of those drugs for persons with chronic pain and distributors “failed to properly monitor suspicious orders” of the medications.
The resolution passed by County Council states the panel decided to opt out of the national litigation “because, among other things, the legal validity of the Class has been appealed to a Federal Circuit (Court) of Appeals, it is unclear if any defendants will choose to participate in the Negotiation Class process, the County’s lack of any significant input on financial and other decisions by the Class, and the multitude of uncertainties and unknowns concerning the Class.”
According to the resolution, County Council is a plaintiff in the consolidated South Carolina state court action known as South Carolina Opioid Litigation and made its decision after receiving advice from legal counsel.
“We really didn’t know what was going on (with the national class action suit), and if we didn’t opt out of it, we would have been stuck with whatever happened,” said County Administrator Clay Killian earlier this week. “They (legal counsel) felt our options were more diverse if we got out of the class. We will continue to pursue our suit, but it just won’t be in that federal class action process.”
Following an executive session in October, County Council unanimously approved a resolution to seek representation and advice about suing to recoup losses suffered because of the opioid crisis from the law firms of Marc J. Bern & Partners, which is headquartered in New York, and Harrison White, which is base in Spartanburg.
“We believe the county has suffered damages from the opioid epidemic,” said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker following that vote. “Part of the process is going to be to try to quantify what those damages are, and we will be working with a team that is filing lawsuits in multiple counties in South Carolina.”
Counties, municipalities and other local government entities had until Nov. 22 to decide if they wanted to withdraw from the National Prescription Opiate Litigation.
According to published reports, roughly 98% of around 34,000 local governments decided they would continue to be part of the national lawsuit.
Among the 541 that opted out, in addition to Aiken County, were Horry County and Palm Beach County in Florida.