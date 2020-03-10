A new production of “Decoda: A Fiddler's Tale,” combing elements of jazz, classical music and theater, will premier Thursday as part of the Joye in Aiken arts festival.
The performance, featuring Broadway star and Aiken County native Russell Joel Brown, will begin at 8 p.m. in St. John's United Methodist Church at 104 Newberry St. N.W. For tickets, visit joyeinaiken.com.
Musician Wynton Marsalis based “A Fiddler's Tale” on Igor Stravinsky's “A Soldier's Tale,” which “absolutely has been a definitive work of chamber music in the 20th century,” said Riley Mulherkar, the artistic director for jazz for Joye in Aiken.
But Marsalis added elements beyond classical to his work.
“This festival has always championed a lot of classical music and a lot of jazz music, and 'A Fiddler's Tale' is one of the few pieces of repertoire that combines both those worlds in a really interesting way,” Mulherkar said.
Marsalis used the same instrumentation for “A Fiddler's Tale,” Mulherkar said.
“But of course, Wynton being Wynton, he brings in some elements of jazz, of improvisation,” he said. “You get to hear all of those elements, elements of the blues, in the context of a chamber ensemble that has bassoon and violin, trombone, trumpet, bass, percussion, clarinet. It's an instrumentation that you don't often get to hear musically.”
Decoda, an ensemble based in New York City, will perform the music.
“Decoda is one of the premier chamber music ensembles in the world,” Mulherkar said.
Brown will provide the narration.
“We're lucky to have him,” Mulherkar said. “He will provide all of the narration and also introduce some exciting theatrical elements to the show.”
Although Brown is the only actor in the show, he plays four characters.
“I'm the narrator, but I'm also The Fiddler, who happens to be a woman. I'm also the devil, and I'm Jesus Christ, too,” Brown said Monday in a telephone interview after having met the musicians for the first time. “It's going to be important for me to make that plain for the audience. I'm bringing those characters to the fore through my movement, and my voice is different for each of the characters.”
“A Fiddler's Tale” is the “archetypal story of a mortal who wants something unobtainable from the Devil, Brown said.
“The Fiddler makes a deal with the Devil for her to have an unparalleled talent on the violin. He says, sure, no problem, as long as I can have your soul in exchange,” he said. “She makes that deal, and then drama ensues.”
As the Fiddler, Brown is playing the role originated by Andre´De Shields, who won the Tony Award for featured actor in a musical for “Hadestown” in June 2019.
“I keep getting hired for jobs that he originated. He was the original in 'The Full Monty.' I've done 'The Full Monty.' He was the original in 'The Wiz.' I've done 'The Wiz.' So this is the latest in the roles that he made famous,” Brown said and laughed.
Although he grew up in Bath, Brown's performance in “A Fiddler's Tale” will be only his second in Aiken. About 18 years ago, he performed in a joint production of “Romeo and Juliet” by the Aiken Ballet and the Augusta ballet.
“I'm excited about performing in Aiken for a different audience but still in my hometown, though,” he said.
For 27 years, Brown worked as an actor in New York, touring in national companies of “The Lion King” and playing Mufasa, Simba's father, in the Disney musical on Broadway in 2016. In October, he started Boys with a Future, an after-school program for at-risk boys in Augusta's Harrisburg neighborhood.
Mulherkar said he looks for new ideas to bring to Joye in Aiken every year.
“Last year, we staged a full opera, which was a larger than life experience, so this year we were thinking what are we going to do,” he said. “As soon as we had the idea to do 'A Fiddler's Tale,' it seemed like the perfect opportunity to stage this piece in a new way with musicians of the highest caliber and theatrical elements. And by adding Russell to the mix, it's really exciting. It's a piece that doesn't get presented that often because of its unique nature, so for it to be here in Aiken is a really exciting.”