The Aiken County Branch NAACP will be marking 101 years of empowering local African American communities this weekend.
On Sunday the branch's 101st Anniversary Celebration will be held at Silver Bluff Baptist Church.
“I am always amazed when I think of how different the world was 101 years ago," said Aiken County Branch President Eugene White. "The program committee has worked tirelessly to ensure that the program will be talked about 101 years from now. We welcome all members of our community to come and celebrate freedom with us.”
White said the church was chosen as the event location for its historic importance. Founded in 1750, it has been denoted by historians to be the first separate black congregation in the United States.
The celebration will be from 4 to 7 p.m.
Dr. Shawn Johnson, superintendent of Clarendon County School District Two, will deliver the program keynote address. Johnson will be introduced by Dr. Sean Alford, former superintendent of Aiken County Public Schools.
“Dr. Johnson was a keynote speaker at the Columbia King Day at the Dome rally in January," said White. "After hearing his inspiring thoughts about the importance of education, I knew that he would be a synergistic fit for our anniversary program and our focus on education equity.”
Admission is free.
For more information, call 803-810-1909.