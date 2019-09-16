The Aiken County Branch of the National Association and Advancement of Colored People celebrated 101 years of empowering local communities and striving for civil rights Sunday at the historic Silver Bluff Baptist Church.
The Aiken County branch was founded in 1918, nine years after the creation of the national organization, Dr. Melencia Johnson said.
"The founding members, courageous and heroic, risked their jobs and their lives because of their efforts to end racial inequality," Johnson said.
Johnson said the white community held threats over the heads of NAACP members well into the 1950s. As a result, there were no documented histories or membership lists available for nearly 40 years.
Using the name "Aiken Improvement Association," the group of freedom fighters were able to subvert a South Carolina ban against forming an NAACP operating unit.
The celebration of the anniversary was filled with prayer, energetic gospel music and gratitude for those who paved the way for the Aiken County branch of the NAACP.
Silver Bluff Baptist Church sings “Lift Every Voice and Sing” to kick off the Aiken County Branch of the NAACP’s 101st anniversary celebration. pic.twitter.com/dh0S6WyeVY— 🐶📰 Matthew Enfinger📰🐶 (@matt_enfinger) September 16, 2019
The event was held at Silver Bluff Baptist Church, one of the first black Baptist churches in America which was formally founded in 1773.
WFXG Meteorologist Jay Jefferies served as the event's master of ceremonies by introducing each guest and playing drums as the Silver Bluff Baptist Church performed.
Dr. Sean Alford, former Aiken County schools superintendent, introduced the event's keynote speaker, the Rev. Shawn Johnson, who serves as the superintendent of Clarendon County's district two.
Johnson's lively speech was inspired by scripture and the call to civil service and continuing the mission of the NAACP.
"We got a lot to do," Johnson said. "We've got to navigate the storm."
As the celebration ended, Aiken Chapter NAACP President Eugene White said he was grateful to be the president of the chapter during its 100th and 101st anniversary.
He encouraged the audience to reflect on what it must have been like to have lived 101 years ago. After the reflection, White said the most exciting part of the chapter is what the future will hold and what those in the future will think of present chapter members.
"The most exciting thing, to me, is to think about what it's going to be like to live 101 years from now," White said. "What will they say about us as we each write our own histories letter by letter, period by period, semi colon by semi colon? Whatever history you write, I urge and beseech you to make it one to which your children would be proud of."