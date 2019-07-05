An Aiken County man was extradited and charged Wednesday in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old New Ellenton man on 170 Valley Drive in April.

Arnold Patrick Reeves, 50, is charged with the murder of Charlie G. Wenner, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of attempted armed robbery, according to jail records.

On April 24, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to 170 Valley Drive around 1:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting, according to the report.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man, identified as Wenner, lying in the driveway shot in the chest, police said.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and pronounced Wenner dead.

Wenner "sustained at least one gunshot wound" from a shotgun, said Coroner Daryl Ables.

A female witness at the scene told deputies she had driven to the Valley Drive home with Wenner. After Reeves shot Wenner, Reeves pointed the shotgun at the witness' head, in order to get her to drive him away from the scene, the report states.

The woman and Reeves then fought over the gun, and the woman was shot in the hand, police reported.

The female victim, who was not identified, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.

Reeves was then wanted by police. He was picked up on May 1 by the Lumberton Police Department in North Carolina.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to be occupied by Reeves and a family member on I-95, according to a release.

Reeves was taken into custody without incident and the driver of the vehicle was released on the scene, the release states.

Reeves was taken to the Robeson County Jail in North Carolina and held there until he was extradited back to Aiken County on Wednesday.

He is now being held at the Aiken County detention center.d