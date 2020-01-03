An Aiken County mother of five is asking the community for donations after the family's home was destroyed in a fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire destroyed the home between Williams Drive and Duncan Road.

No one was hurt and it's unclear what caused, Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said on scene Thursday.

A GoFundMe set up for the family describes the impact of the fire as a "total loss" to the family.

Clearwater Elementary school is currently accepting donations at its campus located at 4552 Augusta Road.

A list of items asked for by the family can be found on the school's Facebook page.

"One of our precious families lost everything in a house fire today," Clearwater Elementary posted on its Facebook page. "They need anything and everything."

Monetary donations can be made to the family by visiting its GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/2sAtFbD.

Colin Demarest contributed to this report.