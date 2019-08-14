A fatal head-on collision in Wyoming killed an Aiken County woman on Aug. 8 and leaves her 1-year-old son in critical condition.
Jordyn T. Winters, 22, of Warrenville, died from her injuries at the scene of the crash, according to an incident report from Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers said Winters was not wearing her seat belt properly.
Troopers reported at 7:47 a.m., a 2006 Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 Service Road when it entered the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse.
Winters and her son, Zane Williams, 1, were passengers in the Nissan.
The driver of the Nissan was identified as Matthew W. Smith, 21, of Beech Island, according to a WHP report. Smith was transported to Sweetwater Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. It is unknown if he was wearing his seat belt.
Smith was later identified by Zane's aunt, Hope Williams, as Winters' boyfriend.
Smith is said to have recovered and is returning to South Carolina, Hope said Wednesday.
Zane, who was restrained in a child seat, was transported to Sweetwater Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, according to the report.
Both the driver and the passenger of the Chevrolet were identified as Wyoming residents and were transported to Sweetwater Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
Driver fatigue on the part of Smith is being investigated as a possible contributing factor, according to the report.
Zane's father, Austin Williams, said on Wednesday that Zane is currently in critical condition and is seeking treatment at the Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.
"Pray for him because he needs it," Austin said.
Austin said the family is hoping Zane can be moved to a hospital closer to Aiken.
Austin also remembers Jordyn as a perfect mother who always brightened everybody's day.
"She always cared about others more than she cared for herself," Austin said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family with Zane's medical expenses. Donations can be made by visiting https://bit.ly/2TxhaGs.