SRS Sign, SRR discrimination settled
An entrance to the Savannah River Site, a 310-square-mile nuclear complex near New Ellenton and Jackson.

 Staff photo by Cindy Kubovic

An age discrimination dispute between an Aiken County man and Savannah River Remediation has been settled, court records show.

A lawsuit filed by Jeffery Risher, 59, was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis on March 27, pending consummation of the settlement.

The terms of the settlement are unclear. Risher's attorney, J. Paul Porter, on Tuesday morning said things had been "resolved." Porter would not comment further.

Risher had accused Savannah River Remediation — the longtime Savannah River Site liquid-waste contractor — of unfairly removing him from his shift technical engineer role and replacing him with a younger, less experienced engineer. The contractor pulled the same maneuver on a trio of other older employees, according to his court complaint, which included a table of ages and dates.

Risher filed a charge of discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2018.

The average age of an SRR employee, according to the contractor's fiscal year 2019 report, is 48. That's down from 54 in 2009.

Risher initially sought back pay, front pay if reinstatement wasn't suitable, damages and legal fees, among other things.

