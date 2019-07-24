An Aiken County man faces seven different charges on Tuesday following a domestic dispute that occurred in November 2018.
According to Aiken County Sheriff's Office records, Donald Baron Jones, 24, of Aiken County, was charged with carjacking/taking or attempting to take a vehicle from a person by force without great bodily injury, kidnapping, possession of weapon during a violent crime, assault and battery first degree, domestic violence second degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less and robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon.
On Nov. 7, 2018, deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence on Cambridge Street, the Sheriff's Office incident report states.
Deputies said in the report an 11-year-old complainant stated her mother, identified as the victim, and Jones, her mother's boyfriend, were yelling at each other.
The complainant's mother yelled for her to call 911, deputies said in the report. While trying to make the call, Jones was said to have taken the phone from the complainant and left the home.
The victim later said Jones was upset with her over having had a miscarriage when he began punching her in the face and head area, according to the report.
Deputies observed the victim had slight swelling and redness under her left eye. According to the report, the victim displayed a large bruise on her left bicep from a prior incidence of Jones punching her.
Deputies were unable to locate Jones at the time of the report. Jones was arrested Tuesday.
Records show he is currently in the Aiken County detention center with bond set at $2,125.