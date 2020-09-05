An Aiken County man has died from injuries he sustained from an explosion in August.

Michael Fox, 58, was pronounced dead at 4:26 a.m. Saturday morning from thermal injuries he sustained from an explosion that occurred at his residence late last month, according to a news release from the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office was notified of Fox's death at 5:05 a.m.

The explosion occurred on Aug. 22 at 4:02 p.m. at 265 Day Road. 

Foul play is not suspected at this time. 

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation, according to the coroner's office.

