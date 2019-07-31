An Aiken County man is dead after a motorcycle accident Tuesday night.
Eric E. Scott, 42, was pronounced dead at Aiken Regional Medical Centers following the motor vehicle crash, according to a news release from Darryl M. Ables, Aiken County coroner.
The crash occurred in the two thousand block of Pine Log Road in Warrenville shortly after 9 p.m.
Scott, of Beech Island, was riding his Suzuki motorcycle southward on Pine Log Road when he went to pass a vehicle on double yellow lines and lost control of the motorcycle in a curve, Ables said.
Scott was ejected off the motorcycle, landing in the north bound lane, and a north bound vehicle then ran over Scott, according to the coroner's release.
Scott was pronounced dead at Aiken Regional Medical Centers following the crash.
Scott will be autopsied in Newberry, and toxicology analysis are pending.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.