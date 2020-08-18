A Jackson man was charged Monday with stealing a woman's dog following a dispute over a car.
Alec Walt Bauer, 25, of Jackson was charged with larceny/stealing dogs, according to jail records.
On July 26, deputies responded to Carter Street in Warrenville in reference to a larceny, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The victim said the suspect, who she identified as her son, showed up at her residence and demanded a vehicle that did not belong to him.
After a brief argument, the suspect grabbed the dog, a Maltese, and carried it away, the victim reported.
The victim said she had spoken with the suspect several times but he refused to bring the dog back if she did not give him a vehicle.
Bauer was charged by the sheriff's office Monday.
He was issued a $2,500 bond, according to Aiken County detention center.