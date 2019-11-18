A Warrenville man faces charges in connection with kidnapping and domestic violence case on Oct. 28.
Christopher Scott, 40, of Warrenville was charged with kidnapping and domestic violence, second degree, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to Augusta Road on Oct.28 in reference to a call for domestic violence, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The victim told deputies she was gathering some belongings from the home when she was confronted by the suspect who was her boyfriend, according to the report.
The two lived at the home together but she said they got into a verbal argument earlier, according to the report.
The victim told deputies the suspect grabbed her and pulled her back in the house when she tried to leave, according to the report.
The victim began yelling for help but the suspect put his hand over her mouth, according to the report.
The victim said her aunt, who lived next door, started calling her on the phone. However, the suspect prevented her from answering it, according to the report.
When the victim's aunt came over to the home, the suspect hid in the back room, the report states.
The victim told deputies her aunt held the suspect at gunpoint but the suspect ran away.
Scott also faces a trespassing charge from an incident on Oct. 13, according to the report.
Scott was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Monday evening.
Scott was issued a $20,000 bond for the domestic violence charge and $25,000 bond for the kidnapping charge, according to the detention center.