An Aiken County man was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a two minors in Orangeburg County.
William Harmon Williams, 36, of Salley, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Investigators were notified on Aug. 1 that two Orangeburg County children had been sexually assaulted.
According to the report, Williams had been staying with the Orangeburg County family for about three weeks. The family was familiar with him prior to his staying at their residence.
An adult in the home told investigators when she walked into a room where Williams was present with the children, Williams “sat up really fast,” according to the report.
The adult took one of the children to another room where she asked the child what was going on, the report reads. The child replied Williams had been inappropriately touching the two siblings.
When confronted by investigators, Williams admitted to having assaulted the victims, according to the warrants.
“This individual took advantage of his living arrangements, which placed him in the company of two children,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “These types of crimes are just unspeakable.”
Orangeburg County Magistrate set Williams' bond at $50,000 cash or surety. Williams faces a fine and up to 15 years in prison on each count, if convicted.