Deputies in Kershaw County charged an Aiken County man after they say he allegedly a drugged a woman and locked her in a house for over a week.
Demetrius Raynard McIlwain, 45, of Williston was charged with kidnapping on Feb. 21, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.
Kershaw County deputies responded to a call regarding a female victim hiding in a home's backyard.
It was determined that the victim was from North Carolina and had been held against her will at a house on Smyrna Road in Kershaw County.
The victim had escaped the house and hid in a wooded area with temperatures in the mid-20s, Kershaw County deputies reported.
The victim said she had been drugged and locked in the house for over a week, according to the report.
A search of the Smyrna Road home revealed all the windows covered or painted and padlocks on all bedroom doors, according to search warrants.
Deputies determined through investigation that the victim had been left there about a week prior to her escape by her boyfriend, who owed money to the suspect.
Two other victims were located at the Smyrna Road residence and both reported they performed sexual acts with multiple people in return for drugs from the suspect.
Neither of the victims would agree to accept help from the sheriff's office.
FBI and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were called for additional assistance.
The victim was placed in a safe house outside Kershaw County.
The case will continue to be investigated as a possible human trafficking incident, Kershaw County deputies reported.
McIlwain has previous convictions including assault and battery with intent to kill, criminal sexual conduct with a minor and first-degree burglary, Kershaw deputies reported.
He was released from prison in 2018 after serving a 20-year sentence and is currently a registered sex offender in Aiken County.
McIlwain was denied bond by a Kershaw County judge on Sunday.
More charges are pending, according to the sheriff's office.