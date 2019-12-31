The Aiken County Library held a celebration welcoming the new year and decade on Tuesday, complete with confetti, snacks and music. But 2020 was celebrated around 12 hours early Tuesday, as the libraries’ event was a “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration.
Starting at 11:30 a.m., families started filing in and making crafts, which included a crown and a gingerbread house. Many of the kids filled the dance floor, jumping around to music from the Disney movie "Frozen," and Pharrell William's song “Happy.” Cups full of gold confetti were passed around, and a couple seconds after noon, all the confetti went flying.
“New Year’s has always been very magical to me because not only is it a chance for growth and change, but it’s also just a very special time I think to celebrate with your families and reflect on all the changes – good and bad – that have occurred throughout the past year,” said Marie Davidsohn, youth services librarian.
The event was a chance for kids of all ages to celebrate the new year without having to stay awake until midnight.
“It provides a good service for parents,” said Jessica Christian, library manager.
“I’m a parent and I actually brought my 6-year-old and my 3-year-old, and as a parent with small children it’s hard to get out and go celebrate New Year’s Eve and you don’t want to keep your kids up until midnight, so it’s nice to have events so the kids can come and do their own New Year’s Eve party and participate in the activities, the celebration.”