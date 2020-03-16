A bevy of political candidates — both new and old — on Monday filed the requisite paperwork to run for state and federal offices.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, a South Carolina Republican, is seeking reelection in the state's 2nd Congressional District. Wilson has represented the region for years.

Jaime Harrison, a Democrat, and Duke Buckner, a Republican, have filed for the U.S. Senate. Harrison has spent months battling against incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican leading the influential Senate Judiciary Committee.

More locally, nearly every member of the Aiken County Legislative Delegation filed for reelection by Monday evening.

The filing period for the Nov. 3 general election opened at noon Monday. It closes at noon March 30 — a 14-day window.

State Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, an Edgefield Republican, is again seeking the Senate District 25 seat. Sen. Tom Young, a Republican from Aiken, is again seeking the District 24 seat.

State Rep. Bart Blackwell, R-Aiken, is in the running for his House District 81 seat, as is political newcomer Robert Williams, a fellow Republican.

Blackwell on Monday said he enjoys representing Aiken County in Columbia, and believes he is getting better at it every year. He joined the House in 2017.

Williams, also of Aiken, said he threw his hat in the ring to restore the power of state government, among other reasons. He's excited — but admittedly nervous.

State Rep. Bill Clyburn, an Aiken Democrat, is seeking reelection in House District 82.

North Augusta Republican Bill Hixon, who represents House District 83, is also seeking reelection.

Hixon on Monday said he is determined to protect the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam as well as the river pool. He can do that best in the state government, he reasoned.

State Rep. Melissa Oremus, an Aiken Republican who joined the House in a special election, also filed her paperwork Monday. She's seeking reelection to House District 84, which was previously represented by Ronnie Young.

"It has been my great pleasure serving my community and [I] look forward to continuing moving us forward," Oremus said in a statement.

State Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, is in the running for House District 86, which he currently represents.

Taylor on social media on Monday said it has been "a privilege of a lifetime to serve" the largely rural district and its people.

"I would be honored to have your vote," he wrote on Facebook.