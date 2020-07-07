The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is hosting an event on Saturday aimed to increase the recovery of stolen property in the area.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., citizens can bring their trailers to be registered by the Sheriff's Office free of charge.
The event will be held at the Aiken County Government Building, located at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.
Through the Trailer Identification Project, the Sheriff's Office will be entering trailer VIN numbers into its records system along with issuing a secondary number that will be engraved onto the trailer.
"This is just one more tool that we can provide for free to the public," Capt. Chad Hyler with the ACSO said. "Other agencies who've done this have seen a 50% increase in returning people's property."
The number will be identifiable to law enforcement and kept on file at the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.