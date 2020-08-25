After a nearly five-month pause due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Aiken County Judicial Center held its first jury trial Tuesday.
Aiken, Horry and Laurens counties were selected by the South Carolina Supreme Court to serve as pilot counties for jury trials in a COVID-19 environment.
The pilot trials mark the state's first attempts at resuming jury trials since being postponed in March as the coronavirus began spreading throughout the nation.
Judicial circuits were asked by the state's chief administrative judge to prepare a list of cases for trial that were neither complex nor witness intensive and could be tried in a couple of days, Second Circuit Solicitor Strom Thurmond said.
"We identified 17 or so cases that met that criteria and all but four have been resolved," Thurmond said. "The basis for that criteria is an effort to conduct trials in as safe a manner as practicable in the current environment.”
Several precautions taken by the judicial center to limit the spread of the coronavirus created a different and unique atmosphere in the courthouse located just off Park Avenue. Some were noticed the moment visitors walked through the courthouse's doors.
In addition to walking through a metal detector, those entering the courthouse were told to stand in front of a device that takes temperatures without human contact.
Face masks were also a requirement for all those entering the courthouse.
In the courtroom, plexiglass walls shielded the judge's seat and witness box. Defense and prosecution tables were moved to promote social distancing between the two parties.
Jurors did not take their usual seats in the jury box. Instead, they filled half of the public gallery, seated in socially distanced areas marked by signs.
Prior to being selected, jurors were required to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire to determine if they were eligible to be on the jury panel.
The questionnaire asked if potential jurors have experienced any symptoms related to COVID-19, have taken a COVID-19 test in the last 30 days, have been in close contact with a person who's tested positive or if they are at increased risk of catching the virus.
Although the courthouse took several precautions, challenges to holding a jury trial in a COVID-19 environment were still evident.
Masks at times appeared to hinder communication between parties.
Presiding Judge Clifton Newman would often ask subjects who were speaking to remove their masks and repeat themselves.
Prior to jury selection Monday, the legal representative for Donovan Taylor, whose case was scheduled to go to trial this week, announced that two of Taylor's family members who he lives with have tested positive for COVID-19.
Due to doctor's orders for Taylor to remain quarantined for at least 10 days, his case was postponed.
Also Monday, defense attorneys in the case of Lewis Gaines issued a motion to postpone their client's trial due to COVID-19 concerns.
The defense listed several issues brought on by the environment the pandemic created in the courtroom that would impact the defendant's right to a fair trial.
Issues included Gaines not having the right to a public trial due to the courthouse being closed to the public as a coronavirus precaution and the defendant being subject to prejudice by the jury by being masked.
Presiding Judge Newman announced the courthouse would be open to the public for the trial. The motion to postpone the trial was denied.
The South Carolina Supreme Court will finalize plans to continue jury trials based on the outcomes of the pilot trials held in August.
Plans will be shared with all clerks of court for review, consideration and planning for future jury trials.