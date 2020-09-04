During a Friday morning ceremony dedicating the Aiken County Government Center to the memory of Ronnie Young, his widow, Susan, described the honor as “the ultimate tribute to his service as a leader, servant and friend of the citizens of Aiken County.”
Speaking on the front steps of the Government Center, she said that her husband, who died in May 2019 at the age of 71, was “extremely proud that this facility would benefit everyone – employees and citizens alike.”
Young, a Republican, was the longest-serving chairman in County Council history
His tenure in that leadership position began in 1994 and continued until 2017.
At the time of his death, Young was the South Carolina state representative from House District 84, which includes the Horse Creek Valley area.
The $37.5-million Government Center, which opened in 2014, was a project that Young pushed for and nurtured.
“As the driving force behind the design and construction of this facility, Chairman Young provided the leadership, conciliated the many stakeholders and enabled the compromises that went into making his dream possible,” said current County Council Chairman Gary Bunker. “Through the decision-making process on council, which considered the location, the design, the construction and the financing of this building, his vision for the complex was deeply imprinted on the project. This building replaced eight widely-scattered offices with a single, modern, energy-efficient structure.”
More than 60 people gathered at the Government Center to remember Young.
Elected officials in attendance included present and past members of County Council along with members of Aiken City Council and the Aiken County Legislative Delegation.
The speakers in addition to Bunker and Young’s widow were LaWana McKenzie, who served on County Council for many years with Young, and South Carolina Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken.
“If Ronnie were here today, he would tell you that there were two things during his time on Council that were extremely important to him,” McKenzie said. “One was economic development because he knew this county, in order to survive, needed jobs, and he worked extremely hard for that.”
Young’s other priority was a new headquarters for county government.
“He traveled all over the state,” McKenzie said, “and he often came back and told Council, ‘You know of all the counties I go to that are the size of Aiken County, we have the worst the facilities.’ He said, ‘It’s an embarrassment.’”
McKenzie recalled Young’s enthusiasm after the county broke ground for the 134,000-square-foot Government Center in August 2012.
“He literally camped out” during the construction process and kept up with the many details involved, McKenzie said.
“His heart was in this building,” she added.
Tom Young praised Ronnie Young for his leadership efforts at the local and state level as well as for his work to bring two Bridgestone Americas tire plants to the county and other manufacturing businesses.
“Aiken County had no better friend than Ronnie Young,” Tom Young said. “His record of service to our county and to our state was exemplary.”
Bunker and Susan Young unveiled a sign in front of the Government Center that has Ronnie Young’s name on it.
Then they went to the second floor of the Government Center and unveiled a display that features a photo of Ronnie Young and memorabilia from his political career, including the Order of the Palmetto, which he received two days before his death.
The Order of the Palmetto is South Carolina’s highest civilian honor.
“This is a wonderful day of recognition for a person who contributed so much,” said Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon after the dedication ceremony. “He did what was right, not necessarily what was politically advantageous. He led with a moral compass that always steered Aiken County in the right direction.”
Other mayors from the county in attendance Friday were Bob Pettit of North Augusta and LaDonna Hall of Salley.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.