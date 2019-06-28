It was packed in an Aiken County courtroom Friday evening as a new circuit court judge was sworn in for the Second Judicial Circuit and a ceremony was held.
The ceremony, which is considered an official court hearing, was held for Judge Courtney Clyburn-Pope, the daughter of longtime Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken.
Honorable Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty with the South Carolina Supreme Court presided, swearing in Clyburn-Pope, who stood alongside her husband, children and parents.
"This is a momentous occasion for the county of Aiken, and this is special, because Aiken has not had a resident judge in 79 years," Beatty said.
Clyburn-Pope is the first Aiken County resident to be sworn in as a judge with the Second Judicial Circuit in nearly 80 years.
"I promise you I will take this position very seriously," Clyburn-Pope said. "I promise to be loyal to the law, fair and just. I believe anyone who comes into this courtroom must be treated with respect, no matter who they are."
The speakers for Friday's ceremony included Rep. William M. Hixon, Senator Gerald Malloy and Bill Clyburn, Jr.
Hixon read aloud the definition of a judge to the courtroom, comparing the definition with Clyburn-Pope.
"I just read the definition of a judge and you fit it perfectly," he said.
Malloy talked about knowing her parents over the years, saying she will a great judge because of the way she was brought up.
"She know that those who sit up on the bench not only judge – but will also be judged," he said.
Clyburn, Jr., who is her older brother by 13 years, called his sister "judicious, smart and fair." He then got a big laugh from the crowd talking about their childhood.
"I used to always give her hard time when we were kids. Now, we got to stand up and say 'Your honor,'" Clyburn, Jr. said.
Many members of Clyburn-Pope's family were in attendance Friday, along with many of the area's attorneys and politicians.
She took over the seat previously held by Judge Doyet A. Early III, who retired earlier this year.
Clyburn-Pope will now preside over cases in Aiken, Bamberg and Barnwell counties.