Local churches and ministries have their hands full this season in efforts to keep food moving into local homes despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus, and creativity is coming into play.
"We are ensuring that the caseworkers, the pantry workers and the people that we serve are safe, first and foremost," said Tom Bebko, treasurer of Aiken's St. Vincent de Paul Society.
The focus is on "making sure that the caseworkers and pantry workers are fully covered – their faces and hands – and we're not allowing our friends or the people that receive the food to come into the pantry at all," he said. "They have to keep a safe distance. We keep them in their cars, and then we bring the food to them, to ensure safety."
Becky Kiser, supervisor of the ministry area for Community Ministry of North Augusta, made similar comments about what she sees and does from day to day. "People have been very generous with food and money," she said.
Recent boosts, she said, included a "really good" grocery donation from Grace United Methodist Church in North Augusta.
More food is being offered, with increased frequency and with more emphasis on food safety.
"It's working. So far, everybody's been real good," Kiser said. "Most of the clients have masks on, or they stand back. They've been very conscious of the fact that they're not supposed to get too close to us."
Kiser and her cohorts, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, have put the brakes on one of their most prominent programs. The thrift shop is on hold, and the same is true for the thrift shops run by Area Churches Together Serving, based in Aiken.
Christ Central's Aiken facility has been "doing curbside for the last three weeks," said Judy Floyd, the facility's director.
Referring to clients, she said, "They come in on Tuesday and Thursday and they pull in. We ask them to stay in the car, and we get the information – how many are in the family, and that sort of thing – and we send that card back into the pantry."
Preparation of food boxes is largely done in advance, "and then once the people come and we know how many's in the family, then we know how much … of the perishable things to add to it, like milk, cheese, butter, that sort of thing," Floyd added.
"We're not bringing anybody into the mission," she said, referring to Christ Central's building. "We're doing everything out of doors. The volunteers are inside working, but the public stays in their car, and we meet their needs in the parking lot."
"We continue to really prioritize how best to serve the community, based on the immediate needs," said Suzanne Jackson, executive director of ACTS, noting that her ministry is more than a food pantry.
That includes providing food and also offering medical assistance, primarily in the form of prescriptions and also with financial help for medical and dental visits. Utility assistance is also part of the program.
"In order to reduce the risk to our staff and the client, we see all of our clients curbside, so we take as much information as we can over the phone. We ask the client to set up an appointment so that we can see the clients on 15-minute increments, and the client does not leave their car, so they can call us when they've pulled in," Jackson said, noting that masks and gloves are part of the routine.
"Senior Food," offered on the third Saturday of each month, is relatively new, and part of ACTS' outreach in Aiken, Wagener and Jackson.
"We have been able to implement a wonderful model where we have volunteers working at work stations," Jackson said. "Again, the seniors don't leave their cars. They… create a little line of traffic, and they pull up and we load directly into their cars."
The focus, she said, is on maintaining "our primary, important services that low-income families need, and they especially need during this time – keeping those in place, but again, doing everything as safely as possible."
William Wallace, director of a weekly food giveaway on Wednesdays in Langley, conducted by Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church, said the congregation started its program in July at the church, and eventually moved out to SC 421, at the Langley Community Center, to have more room and to allow for a smoother flow of traffic. Food is largely provided through Golden Harvest Food Bank, and extra items, such as diapers, are sometimes part of the mix.
"What's new with us is really just the gloves and the mask. What the CDC has recommended for us to do is really what we were already doing anyway," he said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"The biggest difference is, we waived the signatures, so we're actually filling out the applications ourselves now … so we're not passing the ink pens back and forth. No physical contact at all," Wallace said.
The Pentecostal congregation's weekly outreach takes place a few blocks away from Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Center, where outreach also includes a food pantry, all under the auspices of Catholic Charities of South Carolina.
Joely Leguizamon, the Gloverville site's administrator, said, "We had to put in place all the new procedures, because of the COVID-19, and now we operate from two to three volunteers in the back. They are the ones that fix the boxes for the clients. They do wear gloves, so the food is being handled with care, and they wear masks."
We are enforcing the social distancing, and we used to have a 'choice' pantry, but because of COVID-19, we are the ones picking for the clients what they will bring home, making sure that they receive a balanced diet."
The transition has been smooth and has included plenty of new clients – "people that have been affected by the closing of their workplaces, and also because kids are at home now, so parents need to increase the amount of food that they bring home."
She expressed appreciation for volunteers and clients, and also for Golden Harvest's ongoing support. "They call, they ask us what we need, and they get it to us."
Virginia Reagan, director of Christ Central's Wagener facility, commented on another change that the past few weeks have brought. "Usually, we pray with people and we give out the food, and people like to be prayed for, but we can't do that now. We're not letting anyone in, and we're doing curbside service," she said.
"It's going very well. The people are very grateful that we're there – that we're still open. We don't have as many people as we had before, but I know other people are probably keeping their distance and don't realize that we're keeping our distance, too," Reagan said. "We're keeping our distance from each other. We have a very small staff right now, and people that put the groceries in the car are putting them in the trunk, and the gal that takes their names … keeps her distance also, so we're following through what we're supposed to do."
As for the time of prayer together, Reagan commented, "Everybody's missing the interaction, though, with people. We miss that as much as they miss that."