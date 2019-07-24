The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reported a decrease of seven speeding tickets issued in Aiken County during this year's Operation Southern Shield as compared to reports in 2018.
For the past three years, law enforcement agencies spanning five states – South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee – have increased enforcement during the third week of July in an attempt to reduce speed-related deaths and collisions.
This year, SCDPS reported 100 speeding ticket were issued to drivers in Aiken County, compared to 107 speeding tickets issued during the same week in 2018.
Although Aiken County saw a decrease in tickets issued, South Carolina experienced a 141 increase in tickets issued statewide.
SCDPS reported that officers issued 3,204 speeding tickets this year as compared to 3,063 tickets issued during the same week in 2018.
South Carolina also experienced an increase of 293 warnings issued for speeding during this year's Operation Southern Shield.
SCDPS issued 2,304 speeding warnings this year compared to 2,011 warnings for speeding issued in 2018.
SCDPS Capt. Kelley Hughes said the department will continue to focus on achieving zero traffic deaths on South Carolina roadways and asks drivers to plan ahead to prevent speeding.
Hughes said local law enforcement will release their Operation Southern Shield statistics throughout the week.