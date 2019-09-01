As the Southeast prepares for the effects of Hurricane Dorian, the Aiken County Emergency Management Division is coordinating with others and keeping an eye on the storm.
"We've been obviously watching this thing from the very beginning," said Paul Matthews, director of Aiken's County's Emergency Management Division. He added that they have been doing briefings with emergency operations staff and participating in conference calls with S.C. EMD and partners such as law enforcement.
Matthews said Sunday morning that it looks like there won't be an impact to Aiken County but said it is still important to be prepared for an unannounced, no-notice event, such as an earthquake.
"That is the preparedness message throughout the year," he said, "It really doesn't change."
Matthews said the division will be watching the storm throughout the weekend and the week and is expecting to have another briefing Monday morning.
He said the division met with the sheltering group on Sunday morning but said there is no firm decision on shelters opening.
Some animal evacuees are headed to Aiken, as the SPCA Albrecht Center is taking in 17 dogs transported from Florida, according to a press release.
SPCA workers headed to Charleston Sunday morning to pick up animals from the Charleston Animal Society, which picked up around 100 animals on Saturday.
Fifteen of those 17 dogs will be available for adoption at the SPCA as soon as Tuesday, the release says.
Both the Aiken Equine Rescue and the Aiken Training Track will be opening stalls for horses, according to Facebook posts.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster held a press conference Sunday afternoon, stating that "out in the ocean, there's quite a hurricane."
McMaster said during the press conference that the state law enforcement, National Guard and first responders have been fully mobilized and that the state will continue to monitor the storm.
Gov. McMaster during his Sunday evening press conference announced mandatory evacuations for parts of coastal counties, including Jasper, Beaufort, Colleton, Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Horry counties.
Schools and government offices in those counties will also be closed Tuesday, Sept. 3, "until further notice," McMaster said.
Decisions on school and state government offices in the Midlands will be made and announced "when and if necessary."
Lane reversals for Interstate 26 west from Charleston to Columbia will begin at noon, Monday, Sept. 3.
McMaster declared a state of emergency for the state on Saturday, Aug. 31.