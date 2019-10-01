S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson led participants through the 22nd annual Silent Witness Domestic Violence Ceremony that was held Tuesday on the south steps of the Statehouse in Columbia.
During the ceremony, Wilson called the names of 30 women and 11 men from across the state who lost their lives in South Carolina as the result of domestic violence in the previous year, according to a news release from the attorney general's office.
The 41 names called included three from Aiken County:
• Laketia Boyd, of Graniteville, was killed in a shooting outside of the Horse Creek housing subdivision in March 2018. Jalen Devaughn Simpkins later turned himself in to police.
• Curt Cain, of Aiken, died from blood loss after being shot. Cain's wife and former candidate for Georgia's 10th congressional district, Kellie Lynn Collins, pleaded guilty Aug. 8 to Cain's murder.
• Melissa Clary, of North Augusta, died from serious injuries. James Micheal Hooper II, who shared a child with Clary, turned himself into police in connection to Clary's murder.
Victims’ family members, friends or volunteers carried a life-sized silhouette representing the victim to the Statehouse steps as a bell was rung for each victim.
An additional silhouette represented potential unknown victims.
Domestic violence survivors, officials and victims’ advocates made special remarks to highlight the problem of violence against women.
“This is a sad and solemn occasion to commemorate the lives that were lost in the past year to domestic violence,” said Wilson. "This is a cycle of violence that must be broken in our state. All too often, not only is the life of the victim lost, but in ways, we lose the children who grow up in a home where domestic violence is taking place.”