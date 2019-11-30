An Aiken County Sheriff's Office detention officer has received special recognition from the South Carolina Jail Administrators' Association.
Lt. Stephanie Callahan was recognized as the SCJAA Supervisor of the Year, according to a news release.
Callahan has been employed with the sheriff's office since 2006.
She has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina and has attended numerous training courses including recently graduating from the Nation Jail Leadership Command Academy, according to the news release.
The association is composed of jail administrators or persons responsible to sheriffs, city/county administrators or regional boards for the operation of city/county detention facilities, county prisons or regional detention centers in South Carolina and their employees, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Each year the SCCJAA convenes for its annual conference that consists of three days of specialized training, legal updates and networking.
The conference concluded with an awards banquet where officers from across the state are recognized for their achievements during the past year.
Since 2013, four Aiken County Sheriff's Office detention officers have received awards from the association:
- 2013: Detention Officer of the Year – Michael Dennis, currently Aiken County Code Enforcement Officer
- 2015: Detention Officer of the Year – Cpl. Tonetta Buggs
- 2016: Jail Administrator of the Year – Capt. Nick Gallam
- 2019: Detention Supervisor of the Year – Stephanie Callahan
"We are extremely proud of these detention officers for being honored in a field that often goes unrecognized," Sheriff Michael Hunt said. "Our Detention Officers have a tough job and they display professionalism, integrity and courage daily."