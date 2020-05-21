One of three suspects in an early-morning burglary in Aiken County is in custody after a homeowner reportedly fired shots at the suspects, who were attempting to break into his home.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office received a call at 8:30 a.m. Thursday from a homeowner who reported firing shots at the suspects.
The suspects fled on foot as shots were fired, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office is currently in the area of Whispering Pines, Cobblestone Road and Satcher Pond Road searching for two suspects.
One suspect was wearing a brown Carhartt jacket and the other was wearing all black, the homeowner told deputies.
A third suspect, who sustained a gunshot wound to the hand, has been located in the area and is now in custody.
Deputies have created a perimeter in the area and are currently using the Aiken Bloodhound Tracking Team.
Anyone with any information related to the burglary should contact the Sheriff's Office at (803) 642-1761.