There is a heavy police presence in the Warrenville area as officers search for a burglary suspect who fled from custody last week.
Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies are searching for Jonathan D. Griffin in the area of Highway 421, spanning from Hitchcock Parkway to Greenville Road.
Griffin, 30, is wanted for second-degree burglary, trespassing, malicious injury to personal property, first-degree harassment and escape.
He was arrested Saturday after an investigation into a burglary on Edisto Road.
Griffin, while in custody, was being evaluated by medical staff at Aiken Regional Medical Centers when he fled the hospital.
Griffin is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of the suspect should call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.