Deputies are in Warrenville executing a narcotics search warrant Friday morning.

At 9:26 a.m., deputies announced they were in the area investigating a suspected drug house located on Filyaw Acres Lane.

Several suspects and details are pending during the ongoing investigation, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

This is the second narcotics search warrant Aiken deputies have executed this week.

A raid on a stash house on Wednesday led to two being charged in Graniteville.

The Aiken Standard will provide updates as more information becomes available.