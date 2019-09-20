The Aiken County Democratic Party met on Thursday for a night of fundraising, food, and speeches.
Those present were addressed by several of their local elected officials and those campaigning for office.
Among those who spoke at the event was John Brecht, Democratic candidate for Aiken City Council District 3.
"As part of my campaigning, I have had a blast knocking on doors and talking to my neighbors," Brecht said. "... Not once do they mention state and national politics."
Brecht, who said "back yard" issues were most important to those he spoke with, is advocating for an end to partisan municipal elections. He pointed out only seven cities in South Carolina still have these types of elections — three of which are in Aiken County.
"It is crucial to our future," he said.
Aiken City Councilwoman Gail Diggs, District 1, served as a guest speaker for the event. She expressed her support for Brecht, and elaborated on some of the challenges of being a public servant – and why she continues to be one.
"Service on City Council is rearranging your schedule, endless meetings and events that take you away from your family," Diggs said. "... All we have to do is get one phone call from a constituent just telling us what a difference we made in a situation when we happened to intervene on their behalf."
Diggs spoke on her vote to put the Aiken Department of Public Safety new headquarters in its current location on Beaufort Street in an effort to curb local crime, and her determination to fund the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center pool project.
Diggs is running for re-election for her current seat on City Council.
During the dinner, condolences were offered to the Clyburn family for the passing of Dr. Emily Clyburn, wife of U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn.
S.C. Rep. Bill Clyburn, R-Aiken, and his wife Beverly, former Aiken City Council member, were among those present at the event. Emily Clyburn was their cousin-in-law.
The event's keynote speaker was S.C. Rep. J.A. Moore, who represents District 15 in the S.C. House. He is the son of an educator and a civil rights movement leader.
Moore said he changed his speech in honor of Emily Clyburn's legacy as a civil rights leader.
"We have to remember those who came before us," Moore said. "... When they started the civil rights movement, they were very young."
Moore said those leaders proved age was no measure of ability, and encouraged all voters in the room to utilize their momentum to advocate for changing the status quo.
"Will we step up to the challenge, or will we let the status quo win?" Moore asked.