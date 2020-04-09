Several crews responded to a call for a fire at the Kimberly-Clark Corp. plant located in Beech Island on Thursday morning.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a fire at the plant around 7:31 a.m., said Sgt. Steve Shunn.
Details are limited at this time, but several first responder vehicles could be seen from the plant’s entrance located at the intersection of Old Jackson Highway and Sheraton Drive.
The fire "was contained quickly, and there were no employees injured," said Terry Balluck, with Kimberly-Clark, in an email statement. "We appreciate the support of our local first responders to extinguish the fire."
