Matters concerning zoning and volunteer fire departments are on the agenda for Aiken County Council’s meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center.
The panel will consider the third and final reading of an ordinance that would change the zoning for approximately 4 acres of land at 932 and 936 Chime Bell Church Road.
The property’s current zoning classification is Residential Single Family Conservation. If the ordinance receives final approval, the land’s new categorization would be Residential Multifamily Development.
The property is near New Ellenton but has Aiken addresses.
Also on the agenda is a resolution that would authorize County Council Chairman Gary Bunker to execute new contracts on behalf of the county “with volunteer and other fire departments” that serve unincorporated areas in county.
Listed in the resolution are 18 fire departments.
“Over half the people in Aiken County live within volunteer fire department districts and outside of the districts run by the City of Aiken and City of North Augusta, so it is very important for us to have these contracts in place,” said Bunker during a telephone interview Monday. “They establish the relationships between Aiken County and the volunteer fire departments. We started this process back in the November and December (of 2019) timeframe. (County Attorney) Jim Holly has been spending time working out the some of the little details in the contracts, crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s in terms of some of the issues that have been raised by the departments.”
The contracts “establish the legal basis for them (the fire departments) to be doing what they are doing,” Bunker continued. “Basically, the county establishes the boundaries for the volunteer fire departments. Without these agreements, the departments would be flying blind.”
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.
County Council will meet in Council Chambers, which is on the third floor of the Government Center.