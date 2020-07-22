After hearing grim assessments of the status of emergency medical services in Aiken County and a plan to help remedy the problems, local elected officials must now decide how much they want to spend on making improvements.
In addition, they must find the funding for the upgrades.
One possible source of money would be property taxes, based on County Administrator Clay Killian’s recommendations to County Council.
During a meeting of the panel’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee on Tuesday, New Holland Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dennis Jackson, S.C. Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, and S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, all told County Council that immediate action is needed.
“The county goes status zero,” which means that no ambulance is available, “at least one time a day,” Jackson said.
“As recently as Saturday (July 18), we called for an ambulance for a 4-year-old child that was hit in the head with a brick,” he continued, and there was no county EMS vehicle that was able to respond.
Jackson also described another situation, earlier this year, when a fellow fire chief in need of assistance had to wait 45 minutes for an ambulance to arrive.
“This is unacceptable,” Jackson concluded.
Afterward, during a work session involving all County Council members at the Aiken County Government Center, Killian talked about pay for local EMS workers that was not competitive, 14 vacant positions that the county was struggling to fill and EMS stations that have to be closed periodically because of lack of staff.
Since last June, County Council has raised pay for EMS workers 19%.
“We’ve done well, but we’ve still got some steps to take,” Killian said.
Examples of why EMS pay locally needs to be increased even more are the minimum salaries for entry-level EMS positions and paramedics in Aiken County compared to Lexington County.
For an entry-level worker, the pay is $32,089.93 in Aiken County and $39,470.60 in Lexington County.
A paramedic in Aiken County receives $38,137.15 while a paramedic in Lexington County gets $45,193.00.
Killian and County Human Resources Director Eileen Twomey presented a four-phase plan to County Council to augment EMS pay, fill vacant positions and increase the size of the EMS staff.
Currently, there are 73 employees and 14 vacancies.
Phase one would focus on adjustments upward in salaries.
During phase two, the goal would be to fill all current openings.
Phase three’s thrust would be to add eight employees to provide EMS Station No. 10 on Wire Road with a full-time staff.
Overtime workers man the station now.
In phase four, 16 more employees would be hired to provide crews for four ambulances, which otherwise would be idle, during the peak hours for calls.
The cost for all four phases would be between $1.1 million and $1.3 million.
Killian suggested that the funding come from property taxes.
Specifically, “I recommended a dedicated millage for EMS of two mills,” Killian said. “For a $150,000 owner-occupied house, that’s $12 a year.”
Killian also mentioned several other initiatives, including the hosting of an EMS school with the South Carolina Fire Academy in October and the purchase of full body armor for EMS staff.
County Council Chairman Gary Bunker had a favorable reaction to how the plan was structured, but didn’t commit to implementing everything.
“I really like the fact that he (Killian) put it in phases because that will allow Council the opportunity to pick and choose on the menu of different options on this,” Bunker said. “It (Council) could do phase one and two, but not three and four. It could do all four. Plus there were a variety of other initiatives we also could try to finance. I think part of it is going to be a money question, but I am encouraged that they do have a path forward where we can start getting ourselves more competitive with other departments.”
Councilwoman Camille Furgiuele, who represents District 2, which includes New Ellenton, needed more time to review the plan before reaching any conclusions.
“To be honest with you, I really have to look at it very closely,” she said. “I think we all need to look at the numbers and, as Chief Jackson said, dig a little deeper into the overall situation. I think it’s important that the stations be manned and that all of our trucks be out on the road when they are needed.
“I don’t think it’s an easy answer because of the (large) size of Aiken County, but I know there is a solution, and I know we are very interested in finding it. I know this problem has been around for a while, and we’ve addressed it on three different occasions from a salary standpoint. I know we have to go further and I’m committed to that. It’s just a matter of making certain that all other elements that involve the service are covered.”