After a contentious public hearing, Aiken County Council approved the third and final reading of an amended ordinance Tuesday that authorizes the sale of the old County Council building in Aiken to WTC Investments LLC for $200,000.
The vote was 8-0, with County Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders abstaining.
In addition, the ordinance repeals a 2018 ordinance that authorized the sale of the structure to Martin Buckley and his wife, Lucy Knowles, for $200,000 “as is.”
The county also has an agreement to sell the site of the old Aiken County Hospital in Aiken to WTC Investments, which is an entity managed by Tom Wyatt, whose father is local entrepreneur and developer Weldon Wyatt.
WTC’s plans for old Aiken County Hospital property involve razing the existing structures there and constructing a hotel, conference center, apartment complex and amenity area.
The investment could have an economic impact of $240 million, according to a City of Aiken-generated study.
Both the old council building and the old Aiken County Hospital used to be part of the former Aiken County Government Complex. They are located on separate tracts of land on Richland Avenue West that are separated by Morgan Street.
WTC’s bid for the old County Council building “offered a good value for Aiken County after the original contract (with Buckley and Knowles), per our county attorney, had essentially been rendered null and void by the passage of time,” said Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker following County Council’s meeting at the Aiken County Government Center.
Last November, Bunker told the Aiken Standard that the deal with Buckley and Knowles “just fell through” and that the county was putting the old County Council building back on the market.
Knowles was among several people who spoke during the public hearing prior to County Council’s vote Tuesday on the ordinance, and she disagreed with Bunker’s version of what had happened.
“My husband and I have always and continue to be willing to consummate the contract that we signed with you,” Knowles said. “We were pretty unhappy to learn that the county was not going to honor its contract with us when we read about it in the newspaper (the Aiken Standard). That was an incredible lack of common courtesy to not even inform us that the county didn’t think that they still had a contract with us.”
She said there was a plan to use the old County Council building as a museum that would focus on displaying the remnants of a railroad built during the 1800s that were found in Hitchcock Woods.
Turning the building into a museum, Knowles said, could have played a key role in having Aiken and Hitchcock Woods named a World Heritage Site.
Knowles told the Aiken Standard earlier Tuesday that she and Buckley had submitted another offer to County Council for the old County Council building after they had read Bunker’s comments in the newspaper.
According to Knowles, there was a long delay in efforts to move forward after her and her husband’s original offer because the paperwork needed to prove that the county owned the old County Council building’s property was missing from local land records.
The paperwork that was available showed that the City of Aiken owned the property years ago, and it took a long time for the county to obtain a quitclaim deed from the city, Bunker told the Aiken Standard last year.
Laura Bagwell, who also spoke during Tuesday’s public hearing, expressed support for Buckley and Knowles. In addition, she asked County Council for an explanation about what had transpired during its efforts to sell the old County Council building.
“This is the third reading of the ordinance, so this process started two months ago,” Bunker told Bagwell. “It (the deal) didn’t just fall through or become null and void just yesterday.”
Bunker then asked Aiken County Attorney Jim Holly to “walk us through some of the events that led up to this point.”
Holly said the contract with Buckley and Knowles had expired “many, many months ago,” and he also summarized the actions that were taken by the county to clear up the land ownership issue and to communicate with Knowles and Buckley’s attorney about them.
“I am at loss to hear that anything was a surprise,” Holly said. “I’ve got a file to backup this. I don’t know what more to say other than I restrain my comments to that which I consider civil.”
Following County Council’s meeting, Holly declined to comment further.
“I am disappointed that County Council was not foresighted enough to realize the benefits of a potential World Heritage site here in Aiken,” said Knowles after the meeting.
In other action Tuesday, County Council also approved the following:
• The third and final reading of an ordinance to change the zoning for less than an acre of property on Belair Court in the Belvedere/North Augusta area from Residential Single-Family Conservation to Urban Development.
• The third and final reading of an ordinance that would authorize the county to sell property on North Main Street in New Ellenton to James C. Brinkley Jr. for $8,000. The land is the former site of a magistrate’s office.
• A resolution to enter into a contract with the McMillan Pazdan Smith architectural firm to oversee the work needed so that the unoccupied north wing of the building where the Aiken County Public Library is located can be used for storage while the library is being renovated.
• Resolutions to provide up to $50,000 apiece from Capital Project Sales Tax IV funds to the Eureka and Hollow Creek volunteer fire departments to match federal grants. Each department would use the money to build an additional fire station in its district.